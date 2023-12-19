Jerry Jones still

The Dallas Cowboys suffered maybe their most disappointing loss of the season when the Buffalo Bills blew them out 31-10. Though their early season losses to the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers were discouraging, this loss was particularly disheartening since the Cowboys had become so dominant.

After beating the Philadelphia Eagles the week prior to extend their winning streak to five games, the Cowboys were trying to prove they were in the class of the NFL's best teams. However, the loss brought the Cowboys back to the Earth. This late in the season and right before the playoffs, it's hard to see Dallas as a next-level team when they were outmatched in every phase of the game.

Still, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had nothing but praise for head coach Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff after the loss. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones revealed what he told his team following the Bills game.

“Well, he’s coached three playoff teams in a row,” Jones said. “I think he’s done an outstanding job. I think the fact that he’s your offensive coordinator as well as your head coach puts him as high or a higher stead than when he was the walk-around coach. All of those things are positive. I frankly said to the staff yesterday, ‘You got us in this spot to be as disappointed as we are about the Buffalo deal and our loss there. It’s your fault because y’all have done such a great job this year getting our team to where we, our fans, everybody have the expectations that we have. You pushed us up here to where we get out here and play great the next three weeks and we could absolutely have something great happen for us. Now you all caused us to be disappointed here on Monday by not living to that standard up there, but hats off to you,'” via NBC Sports.

“In other words, I didn’t spend my day in there looking grumpy or however you might look, even though we were all disappointed,” Jones said. The best part of our team this year has been the coaching staff.”

While the annual expectations for the Cowboys are always Super Bowl or bust, McCarthy has still been successful during this tenure with the Cowboys. Dallas just clinched their third straight playoff playoff berth while both Dak and the offense have improved this year. Cowboys fans won't be satisfied until they win another Lombardi, but the team is overall on the right trajectory with McCarthy at the helm.