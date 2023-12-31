A whole lot of love exists between the two.

The iconic duo of Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones used to be one of the most lethal coach-to-front-office duos in the NFL. They had a massive falling out after their work in the Dallas Cowboys system. It even resulted in some beef between both of them because of who gets their flowers after leading the franchise to a massive winning season. Now, the two look well as the former head coach gets inducted into the Ring of Honor during their faceoff against the Detroit Lions.

Before the Ring of Honor ceremony even kicked in, Cowboys fans were treated to a new hilarious and even heartwarming interaction between the two. Jerry Jones was asked about how difficult it was to give Jimmy Johnson credit for how they rampaged the NFL. Jimmy Johnson would then cut him off and drop the perfect response, via the Cowboys X account.

“Can I interrupt here, Jerry? I think we are past on who gets the credit. The two of us working together made history,” the former Cowboys head coach said.

The two did make for a legendary run. They also made hall-of-fame players that will forever be remembered in Cowboys history. Names like Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, and Michael Irvin were all products of their partnership. All of them have entered the pantheon of great players in the league and franchise. Now, it will be Johnson's time to join them during the Cowboys' halftime ceremony when they face the Lions.

Will this relationship remain sweet amid the squashed beef?