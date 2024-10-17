Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has seen better days. After his team's embarrassing 47-9 Week 6 loss to the Detroit Lions, Jones got into a heated argument with Dallas radio hosts when questioned about his lack of offseason moves. The owner responded aggressively and even appeared to threaten the radio hosts' jobs during the live meltdown.

Like his team, Jones has become a punching bag during a disappointing start to the season. NBA superstar Kevin Durant was the latest to join in on the barrage.

“It’s almost sad now,” Durant said on The Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams. “I’ve seen Jerry Jones going off on reporters, which I was cool with, but it seems like other people didn’t quite understand what he was going through. So you could just tell the energy around there, they just need to get a W, that’s all it takes. Winning cures all, losing just makes everything worse and magnifies all of the stuff that you sweep under the rug when you win. So they just need to get a W.”

Durant, who is from the DMV and a Washington Commanders fan, joked about feeling bad for the Cowboys amid their struggles.

I’m very sad man, 47 – 9?” he said sarcastically. “You know why? Because we just know they’re not that good. At least if it would’ve been a tight game, they could’ve just fooled people into believing that they’re contenders, and then they fall flat on their face right when I want them to, like in the playoffs or right before the playoffs. But right now, it’s just no fun when they just get beat that bad. You want them to lose, but not like that.”

The ribbing from Durant and others underscore the surprising, sad state of affairs in Dallas.

Can Jerry Jones get the Dallas Cowboys back on track this season?

The Cowboys have shown few signs of life despite a 3-3 start early this season. Two of their losses were historic blowouts to the New Orleans Saints and Lions. The third was another early blowout against the Baltimore Ravens before they made a late comeback attempt.

Their only convincing win came in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, who many consider the NFL's worst team. The other two were tight contests against the New York Giants and Pittsburg Steelers, neither of which are regarded as threats to contend.

An injury to star edge rusher Micah Parsons has compounded Dallas' early defensive struggles. The unit ranks 23rd in yards allowed (356.5 per game) and 29th in points allowed (28.0 per game). Meanwhile, Dak Prescott has been unable to get the offense going early in games, as the unit ranks 19th in first-quarter scoring.

Jones and the Cowboys have plenty to reevaluate during a Week 7 bye. Things won't get any easier for them out of the break, as they'll travel to San Fransisco for a road matchup with the 49ers.