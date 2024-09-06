Former NFL great Keyshawn Johnson defended Jerry Jones after a leaked video made all sorts of allegations against the long-time Dallas Cowboys owner.

“It’s just crazy. You start to talk about Jerry Jones really doesn’t like black people? Come on, man, stop. I can’t say that because I wasn’t treated that way, nor did he and his family ever make me feel like he was a real problem. He called Jerry Jones a racist, said his players are homophobic and dumb. Fans are alcoholics, Roger Goodell’s a puppet, and the league's social justice initiatives are performative.”

Earlier this week, the Washington Commanders fired their now-former vice president of content, Rael Enteen, after a video was released in which he made many disparaging comments about Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones, NFL players and fans. Enteen thought he was on a date but was actually with an undercover reporter.

The following comments are from the leaked video, and the thoughts shared are of Enteen, as per Jared Dubin of CBS Sports.

“Over 50% of our roster is white religious, and God says, ‘F— the gays.' Their interpretation. I don't buy any of that,” Enteen could be heard saying. “Another big chunk is low-income African Americans that comes from a community [that] is inherently very homophobic.”

When asked about the video, Jones quickly dismissed the claims in total via Yahoo Sports.

“I dismissed it immediately. Didn't even think about it,” Jones said. “Seriously. It's so off-base and wrong, so I didn't give it any more thought at all. And I hope no one does because it's ludicrous.”

Soon after the video's release, Enteen was fired by the Commanders along with a short statement, “The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization. We have suspended the employee pending an investigation and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Johnson played his final two seasons with the Cowboys from 2005-2006. He finished his career with a Super Bowl win (2003, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) with over 10,000 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns.

Cowboys, Jerry Jones have bigger problems looming

The only thing that can distract the media from this long Cowboys' offseason is winning games. All summer long, the focus has been on this contract, that contract, this decision and that. Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy are on expiring deals. CeeDee Lamb finally finished his deal on August 26, signing a four-year, $136M contract.

Prescott assured fans recently that both sides are working on getting a deal done, as per his words to ESPN.

“I'd say they're working,” Prescott said. “I don't know if that's necessarily the timeline (of getting it done over the weekend). I can't say, ‘I'll put a timeline to Todd and Stephen if we don't get this done,' this or that. But I know they're working.”

Without any reassurance or job security for key pieces like Prescott and Mike McCarthy, it's hard to imagine the Cowboys working through all the media pressures.

Winning will help take the pressure off as the Cowboys travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 on Sunday, September 8 at 4:25 p.m. EST.