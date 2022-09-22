Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.

Taylor touched on that comparison a bit and made it clear how he sees himself in the pantheon of defensive players in the NFL during a recent talk with Stever Serby, of the New York Post.

“I don’t know who the best defensive player is but all I know is I’m always on the last page, of the last paragraph, of the last sentence when they say ‘The greatest of all time.’ Until somebody tells me different, I own it.”

Micah Parsons is an exceptional player. He is one of the best in his position today in the NFL, but his body of work is not even remotely close to the total output Taylor had in the pros. Taylor is a two-time Super Bowl champion and an eight-time All-Pro. The Hall of Famer also collected a total of 142.0 sacks in his career that spanned from 1981 to 1993. If anything, the Cowboys youngster is off to a great start to his career. In his first year in the NFL, Parsons had 13.0 sacks in 16 games.

So far this season with the Cowboys, Parsons has already collected four sacks. He will have to sustain that form, especially with the Cowboys’ defense expected to step after the injury to Dak Prescott.