The Dallas Cowboys have several banged-up bodies at the moment. They can’t afford to have any more injuries if they want to keep it together, which is also why Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is trying to endure pain so he could continue playing and contributing on the field.

“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Michah Parsons said after the Cowboys’ 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “But I know my teammates need me, I know these coaches need me, I know people in the stands need me on the field, not on the bench. I’m just pushing through everything,” Parsons added.

Based on his performance against the Bengals, it’s hard to trace any signs of pain in Micah Parsons. He had two of the Cowboys’ total of six sacks in Week 2. He also had four tackles and a game-high five quarterback hits — equal to the team total of the Bengals.

The Cowboys are dealing with a number of injured key players, including quarterback Dak Prescott, who will have to wait for weeks before he can return from a finger issue he picked up in Week 1’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, the Cowboys placed left tackle Tyron Smith on the injured reserve. Dallas also saw starting tight end Dalton Schultz exit the Bengals game with a knee injury. Micah Parsons would be among the last players the Cowboys could afford to lose, considering the value he brings to Dallas’ defense, so he will have to stomach the pain and carry on, just like he said.