Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a fan of multiple NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys. After participating in Lakers Media Day festivities, LeBron was tuning in Monday night when the Cowboys took on the New York Giants. In the fourth quarter, Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb made a ridiculous one-handed touchdown snag to give Dallas the lead, and it ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

James couldn’t contain his excitement after the circus catch:

OMG CEEDEE 🐑!!!!!!!!! WOW — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 27, 2022

This catch had to be especially sweet for Lamb after he had a brutal drop earlier in the game, which brought plenty of ridicule. But instead of being one of the goats of the game, he wound up being a hero in the Cowboys’ 23-16 victory that moved them to 2-1 on the season.

Lamb finished the contest with a game-high eight catches and 87 yards with that one touchdown. Cooper Rush looked for his No. 1 option often, targeting him 12 times in the game. Noah Brown got seven targets, and no other Cowboy got three targets.

For the season, Lamb now has 17 catches for 191 yards and a score. After a quiet Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receiver has now been productive in consecutive weeks as he tries to prove he can be a legitimate No. 1 wideout after the departure of Amari Cooper in the offseason. Rush is clearly getting more comfortable with him as he fills in for Dak Prescott.

LeBron certainly appreciated Lamb’s efforts on Monday night to help the Cowboys get this crucial win in the NFC East. Rush and Lamb are helping Dallas stay afloat until Prescott gets back, with the backup quarterback doing everything the franchise could have hoped for and more.