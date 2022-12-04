By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

For the second straight season, the question of which playoff contender Odell Beckham Jr. will join has been dominating the NFL rumor mill. Beckham joined the Los Angeles Rams last season after getting released by the Cleveland Browns and helped them win a Super Bowl. But Beckham tore his ACL early in the big game, and has remained a free agent ever since then.

Beckham has been teasing potentially joining some of the top teams around the league all season long, but has narrowed his list down to the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys now. According to reports around the league, Beckham has visited with each team, and will discuss the matter with his family before making his decision midway through the upcoming week.

From @NFLGameDay: The Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes are upon us, as he’s visited the #Giants and #Bills already, with the #Cowboys on tap. He plans to leave Dallas, then discuss his future with his family and make a decision by the middle of this week. pic.twitter.com/l1pRUURmav — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022

The Beckham sweepstakes have dragged out for quite some time, as initial reports said that Beckham would have made his decision around Thanksgiving, so this should be taken with a grain of salt. But considering how the playoffs are right around the corner, there’s no sense in Beckham delaying his decision any longer at this stage of the season.

Whichever team Beckham joins of the three on that list are going to be playoff contenders this season, and Beckham’s addition could truly help them emerge as a Super Bowl contender as the season unfolds. We haven’t seen Odell Beckham Jr. play in quite some time, but if he can find his old form for whichever one of these teams he joins, they could become a very dangerous squad throughout the remainder of the season.