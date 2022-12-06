Odell Beckham hasn’t signed with a team yet, but it looks like the Dallas Cowboys are gaining ground in the race to get his signature.

As Beckham visited the Cowboys on Monday, he was also spotted hanging out with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. The three went to the American Airlines Center to watch the Dallas Mavericks take on the Phoenix Suns, and clearly, OBJ was having fun as he was all smiles as people turned their focus on the trio.

The Cowboys have long been linked with Odell Beckham Jr., though they are facing tough competition for his services. The New York Giants and Buffalo Bills are also interested in the veteran wideout and received a visit from him as well.

Still, the Cowboys and their fanbase couldn’t help but be excited about the prospect of adding OBJ to their ranks. Even quarterback Dak Prescott himself said that the potential addition of the Super Bowl champ will be a huge boost to their title dreams.

“We’re trying to be as great as we can be in every aspect. And obviously getting late into the year with what we’ve got coming up just in our schedule, then obviously making a run at the Super Bowl, you want to make sure you have as many weapons as you can,” Prescott said.

It remains to be seen what Beckham will do in his free agency, but it sure is a good sign that he enjoying in Dallas. He might want to extend that fun, right?