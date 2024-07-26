Is Micah Parsons doing too much? That's the question that his Dallas Cowboys teammate Malik Hooker posed. In a recent podcast appearance, the former first-round pick seemed to question Parsons' dedication. Hooker cited the latter's podcast as a “distraction” to the team.

“My advice for Micah would be just make sure we’re all right,” Hooker said on Keyshawn Johnson’s podcast. “Because if we’re at work and the run game’s terrible, but you’re doing a podcast every week and you know the run game is terrible, then what are you really caring about? Are you caring about the crowd that was watching the podcast or are you caring about the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we’re trying to reach?”

That podcast appearance sparked some tension in an already-charged Cowboys locker room. With Parsons, Dak Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb in contract talks, there's some tension already brewing. Thankfully, it seems like both Parsons and Hooker have hashed it out.

During the Cowboys' training camp, Hooker was asked about him and Micah Parsons. The defensive back had this to say, per Calvin Watkins.

“Malik Hooker said he’s good with Micah Parsons. The two spoke immediately after some social media post of an interview Hooker conducted questioning Parsons doing a livestream during the season.”

It's a good sign of maturity from both sides. For Parsons, he was able to move past the criticism and talk it out with his teammate. As for Hooker, it was great to see him talk to his teammate and immediately figure out their differences.

Parsons' contract situation

Hooker was also asked about Micah Parsons' contract a few weeks ago and where he ranked amongst the Cowboys free agents. Hooker claimed that between Parsons, quarterback Dak Prescott, tackle Zack Martin, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Parsons was the last guy in the pecking order to get a contract.

“Micah still has a lot to prove,” Hooker reasoned. “He's a fantastic player, but I feel like Micah still has a surface that he doesn't even know that he can scratch as far as what he's doing. So I would say Micah is last just for that reasoning.”

Yes, Parsons is younger than the three and is less tenured. That being said, you could easily make the argument that the Cowboys star is ranked higher relative to their position. Parsons is legitimately a top-five EDGE at worst at this age. Pass rushers are also in a premium position, so signing him to a new contract should be a priority.

In any case, a contract for Parsons isn't coming any time soon, if Jerry Jones had a say in it. The Cowboys owner continues to preach patience as they kick the can on an extension for their stars. While Martin, Parsons, and Prescott seem fine with that, the same can't be said for Lamb. The star wide receiver is not attending practice until he gets his contract.