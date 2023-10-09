The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football by the score of 42-10, but despite the lopsided score, Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons believes his team is in the same class as the 49ers.

“I don't think [the 49ers] are at a higher level than us,” Micah Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I think we're the same caliber playoff team. Same talent. Same standards. I just feel like we need to reconsider… and fix some things. … The score doesn't really show what happened out there.”

The Cowboys came into this week hoping to beat the 49ers after losing to them in the playoffs in the last two seasons. This would have been a statement win for the Cowboys, and proved that they are real contenders in the NFC. With the loss, there are legitimate questions as to whether or not they are capable of winning the Super Bowl as constructed.

The Cowboys looked like world beaters early in the season, with dominant wins over the New York Giants, New York Jets and New England Patriots. They had a bad loss to the Arizona Cardinals as well, but the general consensus was that it was a slip up. Now, there are legitimate concerns about whether or not they can compete with the top teams in the league.

It will be worth watching how they stack up when paying the Philadelphia Eagles, the other team that remains undefeated so far this season and a division rival.