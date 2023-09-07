Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers made NFL history on Wednesday when they came to an agreement on a contract extension that made the edge rusher the highest paid defensive player in the game's existence. News of the five-year, $170 million extension travelled quickly, not just because of the magnitude of the contract, but also because it ended a summer-long holdout by Bosa that some believed could have stretched into the season. The eye-popping contract caught the attention of the entire NFL world, including a possible successor to Bosa's throne atop the NFL defensive earnings mountain: Micah Parsons.

“Super happy for Nick Bosa,” Micah Parsons said in an interview with Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He really showed why he was the best player in the league last year. It gives you something to chase. And not in terms of his contract, but in terms of how great he was. If you study his mindset and how patient he was and let the game come to him. He knows that I’m coming for him. He even said, ‘I won this year, and I know you’ll be coming for it next year.’ And I said, ‘You’re damn right.’ It’s going to be a good chase.”

Micah Parsons is one of multiple Dallas Cowboys due for a major pay raise in the next few years. Jerry Jones and the Dallas front office already made Trevon Diggs one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in football in early August, and Terence Steele inked a long-term extension earlier this week.

Not many defensive players can argue that they have a similar impact on the football field that Bosa does, but Micah Parsons is one of them. Bosa's contract effectively sets the market for what it will cost the Jones family to hang onto their star pass-rusher beyond his rookie deal.