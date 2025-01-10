During the Orange Bowl between Notre Dame and Penn State, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons took to social media and made a direct request on the Nittany Lions' defensive captain Abdul Carter.

“It’s only right the NFL lets me and Abdul play together,” Parsons wrote on X.

Though the Orange Bowl featured poor quarterback play between Notre Dame and Penn State, Carter's draft stock likely increased if there was still room to do so.

He might not be the first pick in the draft, but Carter is one of the most tantalizing prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

As a similar player to Parsons, the Cowboys' pass rusher didn't hold back on who he's hoping for in the upcoming draft.

Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons requests Penn State's Abdul Carter in 2025 NFL Draft

Although it was probably just an emotional post showing love to his Penn State brother, it would be terrifying for opposing offensive lines to protect their quarterback from Parsons and Carter.

Considering both edge rushers played at Penn State, wore No. 11, and dominated as Nittany Lions, many have compared the two when giving Carter his NFL comparison.

When comparing their stats, Carter might even be a better prospect than Parsons was.

Micah Parsons (2018 – 2019): 26 games, 192 total tackles (100 solo, 92 assisted), 19 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 5 passes defended, 1 fumble return

Abdul Carter (2022 – 2024): 42 games, 168 total tackles (102 solo, 66 assisted), 40 TFLs, 23 sacks, 13 passes defended, 5 forced fumbles, 1 INT

Based on the stats, Carter was clearly more of a menace in the backfield, while Parsons was a tackling machine.

In one season fewer than Carter, Parsons surpassed him by more than 30 total tackles.

However, on the flip side, Carter nearly quadrupled Parsons' sack number, totaling 20 more tackles for loss than the Cowboys' defensive captain.

While Parsons was selected 12th in the 2021 NFL Draft, Carter is getting mocked as high as the top three picks of the upcoming draft. That's not to say Carter will for sure get drafted within the first three picks, but draft experts are speculating that could be the case.

So, if the Cowboys want to abide by Parsons' request, they would likely have to trade up from their original draft position.

Following their disappointing 2024 season, the Cowboys have the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the same pick they used to select Parsons in 2021.

Although Dallas was somewhat lucky to select Parsons with the 12th pick in 2021, it's highly unlikely Carter will last that long on the draft board.