ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The College Football Playoff continues with the Orange Bowl between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 6 Penn State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Notre Dame-Penn State prediction and pick.

Notre Dame-Penn State Last Game – Matchup History

The last matchup between Notre Dame and Penn State took place on September 8, 2007, in State College, Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions dominated the Fighting Irish, securing a convincing 31-10 victory on their home turf. This game marked the end of a brief home-and-home series between the two storied programs, with Notre Dame winning the previous year's contest in South Bend. The 2007 victory allowed Penn State to even the all-time series record, which currently stands at 9-9-1. This tie in the overall series adds an extra layer of intrigue to their upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Orange Bowl.

Overall Series: 9-9-1

Here are the Notre Dame-Penn State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Playoff Semifinals Odds: Notre Dame-Penn State Odds

Notre Dame: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -130

Penn State: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Penn State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame's path to victory in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Penn State hinges on their exceptional defense and a potent ground game. The Fighting Irish boast one of the nation's stingiest defenses, allowing a mere 13.6 points per game, which gives them a slight edge over Penn State's 15.8 points allowed. This defensive prowess, anchored by two-time All-American safety Xavier Watts, will be crucial in containing Penn State's dual-threat running back duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Watts' ability to read plays and make game-changing interceptions could be the difference-maker in what promises to be a low-scoring affair.

Offensively, Notre Dame's ground attack, spearheaded by the explosive Jeremiyah Love, has the potential to wear down the Nittany Lions' defense. Love's versatility as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield adds an unpredictable element to the Irish offense. Coupled with dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, who has amassed over 750 rushing yards this season, Notre Dame's offense presents a multifaceted challenge that Penn State may struggle to contain. Suppose the Irish can establish their running game early and control the clock. In that case, they'll put themselves in an excellent position to secure a victory and advance to the national championship game.

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State's path to victory in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame hinges on their balanced offensive attack and formidable defense. The Nittany Lions boast a potent ground game, averaging over 200 rushing yards per contest, spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. This two-headed rushing attack, which has seen both backs eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season, will be crucial in controlling the clock and wearing down Notre Dame's defense. Complementing their ground game, Penn State's offense has shown improvement under first-year coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, adding versatility that could keep the Fighting Irish off-balance.

Defensively, Penn State ranks fourth nationally in yards allowed per game (288.8), showcasing their ability to stifle opposing offenses. The potential return of star edge rusher Abdul Carter, who has tallied 11 sacks this season, could provide a significant boost to the Nittany Lions' pass rush. Penn State's defense has already demonstrated its prowess by shutting down Boise State's star running back in their quarterfinal victory3. With a two-day rest advantage over Notre Dame, Penn State's physical style of play could prove decisive in what promises to be a hard-fought, low-scoring affair3. The Nittany Lions' relentless ground attack and stingy defense gives them the edge needed to secure victory and advance to the national championship game.

Final Notre Dame-Penn State Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal, Notre Dame's slight edge as 1.5-point favorites seems justified. The Fighting Irish's stingy defense, allowing just 13.6 points per game, should prove crucial against Penn State's balanced attack. Notre Dame's ground game, led by Jeremiyah Love and quarterback Riley Leonard, could wear down the Nittany Lions' defense. However, Penn State's formidable rushing duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, both 1,000-yard rushers, will test Notre Dame's front seven. The Nittany Lions' defense, ranking fourth nationally in yards allowed, could keep this game close. Ultimately, Notre Dame's experience in high-stakes games and Leonard's clutch playmaking ability should be enough to cover the narrow spread. Expect a low-scoring, physical battle where turnovers and special teams play pivotal roles.

Final Notre Dame-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame -1.5 (-120), Under 46.5 (-110)