By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys’ star defender Micah Parsons was reportedly added to the injury report Tuesday, per Todd Archer. Parsons, who’s dealing with a left-hand injury, had his hand taped up while speaking with reporters.

“It’s football. It’s the reality of it,” Parsons said. “Play a physical sport. That’s all. I’m good though.”

The Cowboys are trying to keep their NFC East hopes alive. They are already on their way to the postseason, but Dallas still has an outside chance of winning the division. Bu the Cowboys need Micah Parsons to anchor their defensive unit as the regular season winds down.

Parsons has previously dealt with injury trouble. Dallas’ primary focus moving forward will be to ensure that he’s ready to roll for the postseason. There is no reason to risk further injury by rushing him back too soon. With that being said, Micah Parsons said he’s “good” which is a positive sign for his Week 17 status.

The Cowboys have battled with the Philadelphia Eagles all season long. As aforementioned, the Cowboys’ odds of winning the NFC East are slim. Whether they win the division or not, there is a chance that the Cowboys will face the Eagles during the playoffs. Dallas’ QB Dak Prescott recently issued a warning to Philadelphia in reference to a potential postseason matchup.

“Very confident,” Prescott responded when asked about possibly facing the Eagles in the playoffs, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

But Prescott and the Cowboys will need a healthy Micah Parsons for the playoffs. We will provide updates on his status as they are made available.