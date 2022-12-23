By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 16, the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they may be without two of their foundational pieces on the defensive side of the ball in Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

Both Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs appeared on Thursday’s injury report. Both Cowboys defenders are dealing with an illness. They are currently both listed as questionable for Saturday’s matchup.

If both Parsons and Diggs are unable to take the field, the Cowboys would be without the two faces of their defense.

Throughout this season, Parsons has looked like arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. Following an elite rookie season, the former Penn State edge rusher has come back even stronger in year two.

In 14 games, Micah Parsons has recorded 59 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and 13 total sacks.

Next to Parsons, Diggs underwent a breakout campaign in 2021. He has also returned this season looking better in nearly every way.

Diggs led the NFL in interceptions with 11 last season. It appears that quarterbacks have decided to not test him as much in 2022. Through his 14 appearances this season, Diggs has recorded 55 total tackles, 13 defended passes, and three interceptions.

When the Cowboys take on the Eagles in Week 16, they won’t be lining up against Jalen Hurts, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. But this opposing offense is still full of playmakers, and could very well give the Cowboys a difficult time. Not having both Diggs and Parsons on the field would be a major blow.