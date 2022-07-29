Micah Parsons is poised for a huge second year with the Dallas Cowboys. Not only has he gotten one year of experience under his belt, but he’s also starting to take care of his body better.

Speaking to reporters as the Cowboys’ training camp gets underway, Parsons revealed that he has cut fried foods from his diet, meaning there’s no more Chik-fil-A or Wendy’s for him. The young linebacker also noted that he’s now at 244 pounds after playing the 2021 season 250-251 pounds, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Micah Parsons already dominated the competition with the kind of diet he had in the past season, so imagine what he can do with a stronger and healthier body come 2022. Not to mention that it was his rookie year and he still had to make a ton of adjustments to get used to the NFL level of play.

The 23-year-old won Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, fried food and all that. He also earned Pro Bowl honors, which could be just first of many more to come in his young career.

For what it’s worth, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also predicts a big jump for Parsons in his second year, especially after losing a little weight and having a “really good offseason.”

“Obviously Year 2, and how people look at him and how they’ll have to game plan against him. We’ve had a whole year to implement the schemes around that and make sure we’re giving him the opportunities he needs,” McCarthy said, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s definitely put himself in the position to take a big second-year jump.”

Naturally there are more expectations on Parsons after his incredible rookie campaign. Fortunately for Cowboys fans, he looks more than ready to live up to those.