Micah Parsons drops confident take amid beef over Leonard Fournette blindside

Micah Parsons had a strong performance in his first game of the 2022 season. He was one of 11 players to record multiple sacks and recorded five total tackles in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys’ young superstar also got himself into some beef with an opponent after the game.

Parsons called out a chip block from Buccaneers running back Leonard Fourntette where he seemingly didn’t see him. The Cowboys star said that he owned the running back when it was just them going at it and Fourntee hit him with the “crying Jordan” meme in response.

The Cowboys star is looking to put the beef in the past for now. He said that he knows running backs need to help block him and that he should prepare himself for more situations like that going forward.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on running backs chipping him in protection: “Psh, they need it. You know what I’m saying? They need help. I’m expecting it. It is what it is. It’s football. But I like me one-on-one against anybody… It’s just something I’ve got to be more conscious of.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 14, 2022

Parsons has already established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL after coming in second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. His pass-rushing ability is one of the many ways he can impact the game. Teams will likely be double-teaming him often, so preparing for chip blocks is a must for Parsons.

The Cowboys will need their defense to be much better to help the offense overcome the temporary loss of Dak Prescott, whose hand injury will keep him sidelined for a while. With Micah Parsons on a historically dominant start to his career, it’s possible for the Dallas defense to step up.