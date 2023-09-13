The Dallas Cowboys absolutely destroyed the New York Giants in Week 1, 40-0. Micah Parsons and the defense teed off on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, sacking him seven times and racking up 12 QB hits. After the fact, the linebacker said that the New York coaching staff failed its QB by keeping him in the game.

“It’s called protecting your guy. You know, something I thought the Giants should’ve done,” the Cowboys All-Pro LB said on his The Edge with Micah Parsons podcast. “I don’t think Daniel Jones should’ve been in that game in the fourth quarter. I thought they should’ve protected him and pulled him out. And barring injury, their season will be over without Daniel Jones.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Parsons made the point that pulling Jones isn’t “benching” your starting QB. It’s simply protecting him like the Cincinnati Bengals did midway through the fourth quarter in their Week 1 blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Brian Daboll ultimately did pull Jones from the field for backup Tyrod Taylor, but that didn’t happen until there was just over a minute left in the game.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Moving forward, the Giants need to figure out how to better protect Jones, and it doesn’t help that star left tackle Andrew Thomas left the Cowboys-Giants game with a hamstring injury. Reports are that the injury isn’t severe, but the offensive lineman will likely still miss games.

New York has the lowly Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, but in Week 3, they face Nick Bosa and the stellar San Francisco 49ers pass rush that sacked Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett five times in Week 1.

As for the dominant Dallas defense, Micah Parsons and company get another bad offensive line on Sunday and will surely terrorize New York Jets QB Zach Wilson just like they did his stadium-mate last week.