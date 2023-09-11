Daniel Jones and the New York Giants did not have a fun start to the 2023 NFL season when they faced the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Jones was sacked a whopping seven times by the Dallas defense, also throwing two interceptions in the 40-0 Giants loss.

As the sack onslaught was taking place, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but feel bad for Jones as he was powerless to stop the mayhem.

Some fans wondered why Jones was still in the game even when it was clearly out of reach.

Others noted that the Giants' offensive line was thoroughly exposed by the Cowboys' vaunted interior front throughout the evening.

As the onslaught continued, one couldn't help but feel bad for Daniel Jones and wonder what he must be thinking staring down the Dallas defensive unit before each play.

It was a brutal beginning to what Giants fans hope turns out to be a productive 2023 season. Last year, the Giants defied all expectations by not only making the playoffs, but winning a game when they got there, before ultimately bowing out to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

It was also a breakout campaign for Jones, who earned himself a lucrative contract extension this past offseason following what was a career-best performance in 2023.

Still, all of that went out of the window on Sunday night vs the Cowboys. The Giants will have a chance to redeem themselves when they hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals on September 17.

That contest is slated to kick off at 4:05 PM ET.

 