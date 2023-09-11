Daniel Jones and the New York Giants did not have a fun start to the 2023 NFL season when they faced the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Jones was sacked a whopping seven times by the Dallas defense, also throwing two interceptions in the 40-0 Giants loss.

As the sack onslaught was taking place, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but feel bad for Jones as he was powerless to stop the mayhem.

Some fans wondered why Jones was still in the game even when it was clearly out of reach.

Daniel Jones would have just been sacked for a seventh time if it wasn't for a Cowboys penalty. By the way, there are less than seven minutes left in a 40-0 game. Why is Daniel Jones still playing? Is Brian Daboll testing his pain tolerance? pic.twitter.com/VdWUGZEA0c — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Maybe it's bad optics to pull him, but it's wild on Brian Daboll's part that Daniel Jones is still playing. The man's been hit 1,000 times and you have no hope of a rally. Live to fight another day. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) September 11, 2023

Others noted that the Giants' offensive line was thoroughly exposed by the Cowboys' vaunted interior front throughout the evening.

Daniel Jones when Daboll tells him to get back out there down 40-0 in the pouring rain with no offensive line and run every other snap pic.twitter.com/Li08YLOUqg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2023

As the onslaught continued, one couldn't help but feel bad for Daniel Jones and wonder what he must be thinking staring down the Dallas defensive unit before each play.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Daniel Jones drops back to pass pic.twitter.com/aOEEbOoqbt — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 11, 2023

It was a brutal beginning to what Giants fans hope turns out to be a productive 2023 season. Last year, the Giants defied all expectations by not only making the playoffs, but winning a game when they got there, before ultimately bowing out to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

It was also a breakout campaign for Jones, who earned himself a lucrative contract extension this past offseason following what was a career-best performance in 2023.

Still, all of that went out of the window on Sunday night vs the Cowboys. The Giants will have a chance to redeem themselves when they hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals on September 17.

That contest is slated to kick off at 4:05 PM ET.