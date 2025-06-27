The Pittsburgh Steelers hope for bigger and better things after signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year, $13.65 million contract. It's been a roller coaster for the franchise in recent years, despite the fact that the team has never fallen under .500 in any season under Mike Tomlin. However, rumors are swirling that Tomlin's firing could be on the horizon after one insider shared his opinion.

During a guest appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes the Steelers are desperate to win playoff games after failing to win a postseason game in nine seasons. Florio believes that if Pittsburgh fails to earn a postseason win yet again, the franchise could opt to fire Mike Tomlin.

“It feels like a level of desperation to end what will be a nine-year streak with no playoff wins,” Florio said about the Steelers. “That's the longest the Steelers have gone between postseason wins since they finally got their first one, December 23rd, 1972, in the Immaculate Reception game. So I feel like there's a desperation there. And if they fail to win a playoff game this year, what happens next? I'm not saying they will, but the level of desperation this year tells me if they fail again, we need to be ready for anything in 2026,”

This offseason, the Steelers traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf while also signing Rodgers as quarterback. The front office even traded away George Pickens in an attempt to remove a possible locker room distraction. Florio seemingly believes these are desperate moves from Mike Tomlin and the organization to create a winning culture in the postseason.

Pittsburgh will be put to the test in the 2025-26 campaign, especially considering how stacked the AFC North division is. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are set to open up the new season with a Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.