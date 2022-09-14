The Dallas Cowboys are seemingly always in the news. Part of that is because they are America’s Team. Everyone either loves them or loves to hate them. But also, certain media personnel like Skip Bayless can’t help but talk about them all of the time. Bayless is likely the biggest Cowboys apologist in the media. That apparently landed him and “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe an appearance from Dallas star linebacker Micah Parsons.

According to Bayless, the show had installed equipment in Parsons’ house. He was planning on joining them live every Tuesday. But on Monday morning, the Undisputed crew was unable to get a hold of Parsons personally. On Monday night, they could not even reach Micah Parsons’ representatives. It was a no-call, no-show as they say.

Micah parsons ghosted skip bayless & undisputed staff & will not be on undisputed today 😭 Micah still hurt from the loss 😭 pic.twitter.com/ANAKVyPRob — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2022

It’s hard to know exactly why he ghosted Undisputed and Skip Bayless. I’m sure the die hard Cowboys fan was crushed to learn he was not going to be on the program Tuesday.

The Cowboys are coming off of a dreadful home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3. Dallas was the only team in the NFL that did not score a touchdown in Week 1.

Meanwhile, Parsons and the Cowboys defense did their part. They held Tom Brady mostly in check. Parsons himself did however take a massive block up high from Leonard Fournette that left Von Miller complaining the league should eliminate that type of block.

Bayless is hopeful that Parsons will be able to join them next week. Dallas plays at Cincinnati next week. Knowing Dak Prescott will be unavailable, an 0-2 start appears likely. He might not be in the mood then either.