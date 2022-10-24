Micah Parsons goes full Usain Bolt for TD-saving tackle vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 5-2 with a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday. However, the game might have turned on a single play early in the game. To no one’s surprise, the game-changing play was made by Micah Parsons.

Early in the 4th quarter, the Cowboys led 10-6 but the Lions were driving. Jared Goff completed a pass along the sidelines to Brock Wright. It appeared Wright was going to find himself in the end zone. But Parsons chased him down from behind and tackled him at the one yard line.

On the very next play, Lions RB Jamaal Williams fumbled and the Cowboys recovered. That was the closest Detroit would get to scoring the rest of the game. Ezekiel Elliott later scored his second 1-yard touchdown run of the game and Dallas put them away. But it was Parsons’ tackle that changed the game.

On that play, Parsons ran as fast as he ever has during his pro career. According to Next Gen Stats, Parsons reached 20.41 miles per hour.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons ran faster Sunday than he ever has during an NFL game, reaching 20.41 miles per hour on a touchdown-saving tackle, according to Next Gen Stats. DC Dan Quinn and others approved. “That’s a big play.”https://t.co/1ewzqo1jmz — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 24, 2022

The Cowboys defense has been the talk of the town this year. They rank among the league leaders in most statistical categories, including yards allowed, points allowed and sacks. They are obviously led by Micah Parsons on that side of the ball. But Dallas has a number of playmakers on that side of the ball.

Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis both had interceptions. Leighton Vander Esch racked up 10 tackles and Sam Williams had two of the five Cowboys sacks. Dallas will look to improve to 6-2 next week against the Chicago Bears.