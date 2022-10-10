Micah Parsons puts the NFL on notice with strong take on Cowboys defense after win vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys’ stout defense was dealt with yet another crucial test this season, as the group squared off with the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams offense in Week 5. As has been a recurring theme as of late, the Cowboys defense once again passed a key test with flying colors.

The Cowboys silenced the reigning Super Bowl champions both in the air and on the ground in their 22-10 victory, as Stafford had a difficult time converting much-needed third downs and the Rams’ sluggish rush offense posted a 2.5 yards per rush attempt. From the three takeaways to the five sacks tallied, it turned out to be a convincing performance from a resurgent Dallas defense.

After the game, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took some time to laud his teammates on the defensive side of the ball, noting that he is playing on the best defense in the NFL.

“We’re for real,” Parsons said. “We’re gonna keep proving it every week.”

The Cowboys currently rank at seventh in yards allowed per game (311.4) and third in points per game allowed (14.4). More so, they have recorded more interceptions (five) than have allowed passing touchdowns (four).

The Cowboys now boast a 4-1 record on the season, and they will now turn their attention to an NFC East road showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 before they host the Detroit Lions in the following week.