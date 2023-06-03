Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons gained some serious muscle this offseason in order to bring more versatility to Dan Quinn's defense, with a move to defensive end a possibility. Quinn already hinted that his pass-rusher is going to take snaps on the D-line and at linebacker in 2023, just like last season. But based on Parsons' latest comments, he expects to play even more than two positions.

Via Cowboys.com:

“I think that’s a special ability that I have and why I want to incorporate it,” Parsons said. “We’re doing a lot of special things, and I don’t want to give a lot away right now. But it’s going to be a really cool year. I’m probably going to play like eight positions this year.”

Alright, he's likely half-joking with the eight positions but there is no question Micah Parsons is capable of moving around and making his presence felt at various spots.

Parson is coming off a fantastic campaign for the Cowboys, registering 13.5 sacks after 13 in his rookie year. But, that's not his main focus:

“I'm kind of off the sack wave,” Parsons said. “I'm more on the impact wave. You see Aaron Donald and he could have 12 sacks but the impact he makes is so dominant. And you see guys who have 16 or 17 sacks, but they're not considered a ‘guy.' I want to be a guy, not one of the guys.