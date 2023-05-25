The Dallas Cowboys’ selection of Viliami Fehoko Jr., a standout defensive lineman from San Jose State, may have raised a few eyebrows among fans and analysts initially. With needs on the offense and protection for quarterback Dak Prescott at the forefront, the decision to select a run-stopping defensive player seemed questionable. However, looking at Fehoko’s impressive collegiate career and his potential impact on the Cowboys’ defense reveals why he could be the ultimate sleeper rookie poised to make a significant difference in 2023.

Production and Versatility

Fehoko’s statistics alone speak volumes about his abilities as a pass rusher. His nine sacks and 19 tackles for loss during his senior season earned him the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award. His numbers highlight a disruptive presence on the field, showcasing his ability for getting into the backfield and wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. Moreover, Fehoko’s energetic playing style, fueled by a combination of hustle and skill, sets him apart as a force to be reckoned with.

His elite ability to stop the run, combined with the team’s intention to move him inside for added versatility, adds immense value to his overall impact on the defense. With the ability to play both inside and outside linebacker positions, Fehoko offers a unique skill set that aligns perfectly with the evolving trends of current NFL defenses. Teams are now increasingly relying on players who can play multiple positions, and Fehoko’s versatility positions him as an immense asset for the Cowboys’ defensive scheme.

A Promising Future

Fehoko’s college success and potential for growth have garnered attention from the Cowboys’ coaching staff and higher-ups. Despite being selected in the fourth round, the team firmly believes that he can exceed expectations and contribute significantly on the field. The Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel, Will McClay, describes their vision for fourth-round picks as players who have the traits and potential to start. Fehoko’s impressive production, both in terms of statistics and game film, aligns perfectly with this vision.

The Cowboys recognize Fehoko’s unique ability to win on the edges, attack quarterbacks, and make impactful plays. His explosive get-off, coupled with his relentless pursuit of the ball, sets him apart as a player who can generate game-changing moments. The team’s new assistant defensive line coach, Sharrif Floyd, envisions Fehoko making an immediate impact as a defensive end. However, Floyd also hints at a larger plan for Fehoko’s future, envisioning him as a disruptive force in the interior as a true 3-technique defensive tackle.

Potential Impact

Joining a defense that already boasts talented players like Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, and Osa Odighizuwa, Fehoko adds depth and further strengthens the Cowboys’ front seven. With a shared goal of wreaking havoc in the opposing backfield, Fehoko’s ability to consistently penetrate the line of scrimmage and disrupt plays will only enhance the team’s defensive prowess.

The Cowboys’ commitment to improving their tackle for loss numbers is evident. Last season, they tied for third in the league with 93 tackles for loss. By adding Fehoko, a player who finished with the fifth-highest total of tackles for loss in college football, the Cowboys are poised to make even greater strides in this aspect of their defense.

While the selection of Viliami Fehoko Jr. in the fourth round may have initially surprised some, the Dallas Cowboys are confident that they have found a hidden gem. Fehoko’s proven ability to disrupt offenses, combined with his versatility and potential for growth, make him a tremendous asset to the team’s defense. With a relentless pursuit of the quarterback and an eye for stopping the run, Fehoko has the potential to be a game-changing force for the Cowboys in the 2023 season and beyond.