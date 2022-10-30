Micah Parsons lobbies to play running back after slicing through Bears on fumble return TD

There is little doubt that linebacker Micah Parsons is one of the most elite defensive players in the NFL. After returning a third-quarter fumble 36 yards for a touchdown in a 49-29 Dallas Cowboys victory over the Chicago Bears, Parsons wants to do more.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons postgame on his fumble return for TD: "Zeke said I looked just like him. I think I definitely deserve a rep now. They can’t say that they haven’t seen it in a game, so hopefully I get thrown into a goal-line package or red-zone package. Hey, who knows?" https://t.co/w5Ju966mzQ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 30, 2022

The athletic and dangerous leader of the Dallas defense wants to play offense and carry the ball. Parsons showed off brilliant moves as he weaved through the Bears on the way to the end zone.

“I think I definitely deserve a rep now,” the linebacker said. “They can’t say that they haven’t seen it in a game, so hopefully I get thrown into a goal-line package or red-zone package.”

The Cowboys improved to 6-2 with the victory, while the Bears saw their record slip to 3-5. Dallas received a huge effort from running back Tony Pollard, who carried the ball 14 times for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns. His last touchdown was a spectacular 54-yard bolt around left end.

Pollard was joined by quarterback Dak Prescott, who completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards with 2 touchdowns. Prescott also ran 5 times for 34 yards and a score. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb contributed 5 receptions for 77 yards and 1 touchdown.

Justin Fields continued to improve for the Bears, completing 17 of 23 passes for 151 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Fields also contributed 60 yards on the ground and had 1 rushing touchdown.

But it was Micah Parson who continued to soar among the NFL’s pantheon of stars with his spectacular fumble return for a touchdown. He also contributed 4 tackles in the Cowboys victory.