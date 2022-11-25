Published November 25, 2022

By Joe Fragano · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys grabbed their first Thanksgiving win in years Thursday evening with a 28-20 win over the New York Giants, and Micah Parsons was typically unstoppable. Dallas’ proficient pass disruptor recorded two sacks against the Giants, bringing his total up to 12 on the season. That makes two consecutive seasons with at least 12 sacks to start his career, a feat the NFL said puts Parsons in rare air not even Aaron Donald had accomplished in his early days.

A tweet from the league’s NFL Research page said that Parsons is just the third player in league history to total at least 12 sacks in each of his first two years in the league. The only other two players to accomplish that feat were Eagles and Packers hall of famer Reggie White and another former Dallas Cowboy, Aldon Smith. Parsons also tied Smith’s record for most multi-sack games in any player’s first two seasons after his Thanksgiving performance.

Micah Parsons is the 3rd player to have 12+ sacks in each of his first 2 seasons since individual sacks were first recorded in 1982 — joining Aldon Smith and Hall of Famer Reggie White. Parsons also tied Smith for the most games with 2+ sacks in a player's first 2 seasons (9). — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 25, 2022

A look at the first two seasons of some of the best pass rushers in football’s rookie and sophomore seasons reveals exactly how dominant Parsons has been the last year and a half. Aaron Donald recorded nine and 11 sacks in his first two seasons. Von Miller has more sacks than any other active NFL player and recorded 11.5 and 18.5 sacks in the first two campaigns of his career.

Micah Parsons still has some work to do if he wants to finish as the league’s leading pass rusher. New England Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon remains one sack ahead of Parsons with 13 ahead of his own Thanksgiving matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.