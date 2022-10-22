Micah Parsons, Marcus Smart reach out to special needs kid who went viral after getting brutally bullied

On Thursday, a video went viral online of a special needs kid at Arvin High School in California getting brutally bullied by his peers as they shaved his head and laughed at him. Shortly after the video surfaced, Dallas Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons reacted to the sickening act, asking fans to find the kids’ contact info for him. Then, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart also chimed in.

I’ll jump in Micah!Does anyone have Javier’s contact info ? Don’t post his personal info here but email [email protected] on how to get in touch w him or his family and we’ll get the celtics and puma to send a little something his way. We got his back. — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) October 22, 2022

It’s truly heartbreaking how evil children can be sometimes, but to see Parsons and Smart coming to the defense of Javier is beautiful. In fact, a security guard reportedly stood by and watched the entire incident happen. Arvin HS released a statement on the matter, via MARCA:

“Regarding the recent events at Arvin High School, please know that the school has taken and will continue to take action. Due to the age of those involved, disciplinary actions will remain confidential. We appreciate your strong emotions and anger at the incident. The school staff shares your feelings. We do not allow these actions and please know that we educate against bullying.”

Micah Parsons is known for paying it forward in the past, giving money to several people in the summer in order to fill their gas tanks. Numerous fans applauded Smart and Parsons for their actions:

Marcus and Micah you all a great men to come to this young man’s defense. I just want to know how these cowards got away with this. What ever happened to defend the weak. In my day those guys would have paid the price all the athletes would have helped him. — Alfredo Martinez (@Alfredo79255377) October 22, 2022

Just found two of my new favorite athletes. God bless you both for reaching out to this kid. — RG34 (@riangroener) October 22, 2022

According to KGET.com, two employees from the high school have been placed on leave after the bullying incident:

“A Kern High School District spokesperson confirmed that two employees at Arvin High School have been placed on leave following a bullying incident caught on video.”

It’s not exactly known if Micah Parsons and Marcus Smart have sent Javier anything yet, but they’re in the process of contacting him. You love to see them making the young kid feel like a million bucks.