‘Welcome back to the s— show’: Micah Parsons’ NSFW message to Dak Prescott in return to Cowboys active roster

After getting Dak Prescott suffered an injury in the first game of the season, many Dallas Cowboys fans felt that their season was doomed. After all, Prescott was far and away their best QB on the roster. Losing him should’ve meant total demise for the team. Instead, though, Dallas pushed through with Cooper Rush under center.

While the Cooper Rush ride was certainly fun, Cowboys fans couldn’t wait for Dak Prescott to return from injury. The team recently announced that the QB will be back with the team in the Week 7 game. In his return to practice, though, Micah Parsons had a stern reminder for his QB. (via The Athletic)

“Welcome back to the s— show,” Parsons told him (Dak Prescott). He then added, “Just because you come back that don’t mean nothing is going to change around (here). This is our s— right here.”

A big reason why the Cowboys were able to survive the weeks without Dak Prescott was due to their stellar defense. With Micah Parsons leading the charge, the team made Rush’s life a lot easier. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is making a solid case to be the DPOY this season with his great abilities.

With Prescott returning, expect the Cowboys’ offense to (hopefully) pack a lot more punch. The coaching staff did an excellent job catering to Rush’s abilities, focusing more on the run game. Prescott’s return should mean a much more diverse attack in the air and on the ground. We’ll see how they fare against the Lions in Week 7.