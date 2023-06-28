Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is an animal on the football field. A first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, Parsons is establishing himself among the truly elite players in the league. As he enters year three as a pro, Parsons is comparing himself to the king of the jungle.

“If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches,” Parsons said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Why? Because they’re king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit. You’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”

Opposing teams have done everything they can to slow down Parsons during his time with the Cowboys, mostly to no avail. He has 26.5 sacks, 56 QB hits and six forced fumbles in 33 games. You'd be hard-pressed to find a player with a more impressive resume through his first two NFL seasons.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is a scary thought to think that Parsons could be even better for the Cowboys in 2023 but his booming confidence could be just the tip of the iceberg. He has mentioned all offseason that he wants to bulk up in hopes of not running out of gas at the tail end of the season, as he admitted happened last year.

Micah Parsons is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL and is yet to reach his “prime” years. After these comments, Cowboys fans will be itching to see him roar off the edge once again in 2023.