The Dallas Cowboys have at least one huge fan of their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft: Micah Parsons.

Parsons joined a Bleacher Report live stream on Thursday evening to watch the first round of the draft. Once news broke of the Cowboys’ decision to take Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick, Parsons’ feelings on the pick were immediately clear. After leaping out of his seat in exclamation, Parsons revealed that Smith was a player he personally had on his radar before the draft started.

The Cowboys pass rusher asked Bleacher Report host Michael Renner to read off a text he had sent to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn earlier that afternoon about how much Parsons liked Smith as a potential piece for the defense. Parsons then sent a message to Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who later joined the live stream.

“No more QB sneaks, A.J,” Parsons said in reference to Philadelphia’s success running Jalen Hurts up the middle on short down and distances.

Micah Parsons got his wish, he texted Cowboys DC Dan Quinn earlier in the day that he wanted Mazi Smith (Video: @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/LUCjQsCwMt — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 28, 2023

Dallas’ pass rush was as potent as any in the league last year, but it was often neutralized by teams with a strong inside running game. By adding a first-round run stuffer to the line in Smith, the Cowboys hope to plug the middle of the field more effectively in 2023 and force opposing quarterbacks to stand in the pocket more. Smith joins Osa Odighizuwa and Johnathan Hankins on the Cowboys’ defensive line, suddenly helping turn one of the team’s most glaring weaknesses in 2022 into a much more solid group.