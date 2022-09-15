After the Dallas Cowboys lost their Week 1 game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Micah Parsons made headlines and went viral for the wrong reasons. Apparently, he ghosted his supposed TV appearance on Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

Many people thought that Parsons was still devastated by their loss to Buccaneers, with Bayless himself pouring gasoline on that fire when he said the no-show led them to believe he was “crushed” by the defeat.

Contrary to those speculations, however, Parsons set the record straight and told reporters that he made the choice to not appear on TV because he felt it was wrong to do so after a significant injury to quarterback Dak Prescott. For those not in the know, Prescott sustained a hand injury late in their match against the Buccaneers. It was later revealed that it’s a significant issue that would require surgery.

“As my starting QB went down and we lost, I just didn’t think it was appropriate for me to be on a show at that point. At this time I need to step up and be a leader. It shouldn’t be on TV, it should be in this locker room,” Parsons said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today.

Sure enough, Micah Parsons could have handled things better. His reasoning is valid, but he could have notified the Undisputed crew of his decision in advance.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to join Skip Bayless and co. next Tuesday. With Prescott getting positive updates on his injury, maybe it will be fine if the Cowboys linebacker gets on TV now.