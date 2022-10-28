In preparation for Week 8’s showdown against the Chicago Bears, the Dallas Cowboys are seemingly not counting on the availability of running back Ezekiel Elliott as he works through a knee injury. Should Elliott not be able to suit up on Sunday, teammate Tony Pollard is next in line to shoulder the workload, but if this tweet from linebacker Micah Parsons is any indication, Pollard may have competition.

Though the sentiment is tongue-in-cheek, Micah Parsons did share a rather impressive video of him playing running back in high school, a highlight that shows him take a swing pass 30 yards crossfield to the end zone. In response, Elliott chimed in by saying, “You were the same size as you are now lol”

The fact that Elliott may not suit up against the Bears at all might as well be a story unto itself, as the former All-Pro has been a model of durability since entering the NFL. Per Dave Kluge of Footballguys, Elliott has only missed two games in his career unrelated to suspension or rest at the end of a season in preparation for a playoff game.

Regardless of who plays running back on Sunday, the Cowboys enter Week 8 with a 5-2 record in a hotly contested NFC East race. Despite their strong record, the Cowboys sit third in the division behind the 6-1 New York Giants and the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Will Pollard and the Cowboys step up and secure the win?