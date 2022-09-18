Micah Parsons’ strong Joe Burrow statement ahead of Cowboys’ matchup with Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys’ tough slate of games to open the season continues in Week 2. They will host the Cincinnati Bengals as they look to bounce back from a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Micah Parsons will have to lead a strong defensive effort while backup quarterback Cooper Rush leads the Cowboys offense in Dak Prescott’s absence. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow will be looking to bounce back himself and get his team a win.

Parsons and Burrow going at it will be very fun to watch. There is plenty of respect between the two young stars. Parsons called the Bengals QB elite and that he won’t be expecting him to play like he did in Week 1. The Cowboys will certainly hope that he does, though.

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons to me on #Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who had 5 turnovers/7 sacks Week 1: “This guy is an elite quarterback. He’s been to the Super Bowl. He’s shown up in big games, so I’m not expecting (Week 1) Joe Burrow at all.” pic.twitter.com/d6XvwI9haA — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 18, 2022

In Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow threw four interceptions to just two touchdowns while completing 33 of his 53 pass attempts for 338 yards. Pittsburgh got to him early and made his life tough throughout the contest. In order for the Cowboys to win, they will have to do the same.

Parsons will likely spend a good portion of the Cowboys-Bengals matchup hunting Burrow in the passing game, as his immense pass-rushing skills will be extra helpful when stopping the high-powered Cincinnati offense. After the Steelers wrecked the Bengals’ offensive line to collect seven sacks, it only makes sense for Parsons to get a chance to chase Burrow in the backfield.

The Cowboys defense will have to be on its best performance against the reigning AFC champions. Parsons has the talent and versatility to carry the team, though he will have a daunting opponent to do it against in Week 2.