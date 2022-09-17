4 bold predictions for Cowboys Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Cowboys took a huge hit in Week 1 when they lost Dak Prescott to a thumb injury for the foreseeable future. That injury changes everything in an offense as reliant on the pass as Dallas’. Now the team is helmed by Cooper Rush with another stiff opponent headed to AT&T Stadium, the Bengals. Cincinnati is fresh off of a brutal loss in their own right. These are some things to watch for in an intriguing Week 2 matchup.

4. Vintage Ezekiel Elliott will make an appearance

If there was a single positive for Dallas to take from their season opener from an offensive standpoint, it has to be the efficiency of Ezekiel Elliott as a runner. Elliott averaged over five yards per carry but wasn’t used much once the Cowboys fell significantly behind on the scoreboard. Elliott probably should have been used more before things got to that point though, and Kellen Moore’s hands are tied now after the loss of his QB1.

Obviously, the Cowboys will look for new and different ways to move the ball with Prescott sidelined. Logically it follows that Elliott’s role would expand on Sunday against the Bengals, especially after a good start to the season. Tony Pollard should have a part to play as well, but after Week 1 it appears Elliott is still capable of being the Cowboys’ bell cow. If the offensive line holds up and Elliott runs as hard as he did in Week 1, the veteran running back could be in line for a big game.

3. Kellen Moore will keep a short leash on Terence Steele

Penalties were still an issue against the Buccaneers. One of the Cowboys’ chief contributors to that ongoing problem was Terence Steele, who committed four penalties during the game. Steele has come a long way since making the team as an undrafted free agent two years ago, but he can’t afford many more performances like the one he turned in against Tampa Bay. Fortunately for Steele, the Cowboys’ offensive line is not deep. Unfortunately for Steele, Tyler Smith proved in his pro debut that he is capable of holding down the fort at left tackle as a rookie.

The Cowboys brought Jason Peters in a few weeks ago to address left tackle Tyron Smith’s injury. Peters is set to make his Cowboys debut sooner rather than later, but there are no guarantees that he suits up for Cincinnati on Sunday. If he does, and if Steele’s discipline issues continue, the Cowboys could decide to leave Tyler at left tackle and replace Steele with Peters instead. Peters has played right tackle at times during his career. Jerry Jones left the door open on Peters’ potential availability at right tackle instead of left tackle during a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan.

2. CeeDee Lamb will spend more time split out wide than in the slot

Getting the ball to CeeDee Lamb was a problem against the Buccaneers long before Prescott went down with an injury. Lamb caught two out of 10 targets for a measly 29 yards in his debut as the Cowboys’ top target. Minus his starting quarterback, Lamb now faces an even greater challenge. One of the Oklahoma product’s calling cards so far in his young career has been his ability to produce out of the slot and split wide. Last year Lamb spent 39.8% of snaps as a slot receiver and 59.1% as a wideout. Week 1 of this season was a departure from that norm. Lamb ran 63.3 % of his plays out of the slot position against Tampa Bay.

Getting the ball to your best players is important in any offense. Lamb can do things few receivers in the league can when he gets the ball in space. Moore will certainly be scrambling to figure out ways to make that happen, but it appears that a sharp increase in slot snaps is not the way to do it. With Lamb split out wide, the Cowboys can call quick, simple plays for Rush like bubble screens and crossing routes that will make it easier for the backup quarterback to get the ball to his top target. The Cowboys should be looking to keep things simple against the Bengals. Cutting Lamb loose in space is one way they can do that.

1. Dan Quinn will send Micah Parsons hunting early and often

Joe Burrow was the most sacked quarterback in football last season. The Bengals went on an offensive line spending spree this offseason to try and keep that from happening again, but the Bengals signal caller still got sacked seven times during Cincinnati’s Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh. Despite the addition of former Cowboy La’el Collins and other assets on the offensive line, the Bengals still appear to have a protection problem when it comes to their young quarterback.

Parsons was fantastic as a pass rusher against the Buccaneers. In 24 pass rushing snaps, the second-year linebacker managed two sacks, two hurry up’s, and a quarterback hit. Parsons is the Cowboys’ best pass rusher, and he’ll be sent after the quarterback all year. After the Bengals were so susceptible to blitzes in Week 1, Dan Quinn should be smelling blood in the water.