Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was pulled from Super Bowl activities after misconduct allegations surfaced on Sunday, but the 56-year-old is still making headlines after he filed a scathing $100 million lawsuit on Thursday.

“Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League,” the lawsuit reads, according to TMZ.

A Marriott hotel employee reportedly complained about Irvin’s conduct during a brief meeting between the two late last Sunday. Irvin told The Dallas Morning News in a phone interview that he struck up a conversation with a woman in his hotel lobby, but there was nothing physical.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” the former Cowboy Michael Irvin said in the interview. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out…I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left. That’s all I know.”

Irvin was adamant that there was “absolutely no sexual wrongdoing,” and a Glendale police spokesperson and other local police agencies said they had no knowledge of any incident involving the former NFL-er.

Per the lawsuit, eyewitnesses support Irvin’s contention that he “casually exchanged pleasantries” with the accuser, “shook her hand, and went to his room alone.”

The Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver was removed from NFL Network and ESPN programming for the Super Bowl after the allegation of misconduct, and he has now officially sued the accuser and Marriott over the matter.

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well,” his attorney told TMZ.

Marriott has not yet commented on the situation, nor responded to TMZ’s request for interview.