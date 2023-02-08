Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin will not be taking part in any Super Bowl week activities after the 56-year-old was accused of misconduct on Sunday evening in Arizona.

A woman reportedly complained about his conduct during a brief meeting between the two late on Sunday. Irvin told The Dallas Morning News in a phone interview that he struck up a conversation with the woman in his hotel lobby, but that was all.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out…I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left…That’s all I know.”

Irvin was adamant that there was “absolutely no sexual wrongdoing,” and a Glendale police spokesperson and other local police agencies said they had no knowledge of any incident involving the former NFL-er.

“I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth,” the former Dallas Cowboy told The Morning News. “We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation…I don’t even know…I am totally perplexed.”

NFL Media vice president of communications Alex Riethmiller said in a statement that Irvin would no longer be part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage.

“What law did I break?” Irvin continued. “There was definitely nothing physical…That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby…I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee said it was the first time he had met the woman, and he hasn’t viewed any video of the lobby encounter.

Michael Irvin appeared in NFL Network’s Monday coverage of the annual Super Bowl Opening Night ceremony, and NFL media officials approached him afterwards regarding the misconduct allegations.

It remains to be seen whether he will make his planned guest appearance on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim on ESPN on Friday.