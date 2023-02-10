Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL’s MVP award at the league’s honors show in Phoenix Thursday night. The victory is the second in the young career of Mahomes, who also won in 2018.

Winning the MVP should be a good thing all the way around. It’s a celebration of great play, along with all of the hard work put in to reach that pinnacle.

But according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, via Twitter, Patrick Mahomes will carry a nasty streak on his shoulders leading his team into Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

If we’re to take anything from Schefter’s tweet, it’s the best players don’t always win the ultimate team prize. With that said, quarterbacks probably get too much credit for wins, and too much blame for losses. It’s the best teams, or at least the ones that are playing the best at that time, who are going to win championships. It definitely helps to have a great QB, but it’s not a guarantee that puts a squad over the top.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Chiefs, Cowboys

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year

Rexwell Villas ·

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl

3 bold predictions for Eagles in the Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

Reese Nasser ·

patrick mahomes, kansas city chiefs, nfl mvp

Patrick Mahomes wins second MVP at NFL Honors before Super Bowl

Alex Sabri ·

It’s also good to know about history, but at the end, this streak of MVPs losing in Super Bowls has no effect on what happens Sunday. Many times, history is a lot of stats that are coincidental, and they happen to develop a pattern. While this appears to be a bad look for Mahomes, none of those occasions featured him or his team playing in the Super Bowl.

With all of that said, it’s still a streak Mahomes doesn’t want to add to, if he pays attention to this stuff.