Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL’s MVP award at the league’s honors show in Phoenix Thursday night. The victory is the second in the young career of Mahomes, who also won in 2018.

Winning the MVP should be a good thing all the way around. It’s a celebration of great play, along with all of the hard work put in to reach that pinnacle.

But according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, via Twitter, Patrick Mahomes will carry a nasty streak on his shoulders leading his team into Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

A streak Patrick Mahomes will look to snap on Sunday: The last nine reigning MVPs who played in the Super Bowl all lost: 01: Kurt Warner

02: Rich Gannon

05: Shaun Alexander

07: Tom Brady

09: Peyton Manning

13: Peyton Manning

15: Cam Newton

16: Matt Ryan

17: Tom Brady — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023

If we’re to take anything from Schefter’s tweet, it’s the best players don’t always win the ultimate team prize. With that said, quarterbacks probably get too much credit for wins, and too much blame for losses. It’s the best teams, or at least the ones that are playing the best at that time, who are going to win championships. It definitely helps to have a great QB, but it’s not a guarantee that puts a squad over the top.

It’s also good to know about history, but at the end, this streak of MVPs losing in Super Bowls has no effect on what happens Sunday. Many times, history is a lot of stats that are coincidental, and they happen to develop a pattern. While this appears to be a bad look for Mahomes, none of those occasions featured him or his team playing in the Super Bowl.

With all of that said, it’s still a streak Mahomes doesn’t want to add to, if he pays attention to this stuff.