Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has voluntarily dismissed his $100 million lawsuit against Marriott, with plans to refile the lawsuit and release the surveillance video, Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported on Tuesday.

“At a news conference this morning in Dallas, [Irvin] and his attorney plan to show the surveillance video that captures Feb. 5 encounter between Irvin and woman who accused him of harassment,” Gehlken wrote.

This comes just days after the NFL interviewed the woman who accused Irvin of sexual assault during Super Bowl week at the Marriott in Arizona.

Irvin was suspended from Super Bowl week activities by NFL Network and ESPN after the alleged altercation with the woman, and the league continues to review the situation.

Irvin has sued Marriott and his lawyer, attorney Levi McCathern, claims the contention made by Marriott was “total hogwash,” according to Gehlken.

“Marriott disclosed on Friday specific details about the allegations a female employee of a Phoenix hotel made against Irvin. The complaint got Irvin removed from NFL Network’s and ESPN’s Super Bowl-week programming,” wrote Gehlken.

“Marriott’s recently-created account goes against all the eyewitnesses and Michael’s own testimony as well as common sense,” McCathern told Gehlken. “We will release the video next week. There is no sexual assault. The fact Marriott is taking the position that it is is an insult to all of the true female victims out there.”

In Marriott’s Friday court filing, they claimed that Irvin “flagged down” the employee as she walked from a bar area into the lobby, before asking her about her work, telling her she was attractive, shaking her hand and introducing himself.