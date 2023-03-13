Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Patrick Peterson is looking for a new team in 2023 NFL free agency. The veteran cornerback seems to be done with the Minnesota Vikings and is eager to join a team who can give him a shot at winning a championship. Some of the teams he is interested in joining are the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals.

On the Adam Schefter Podcast, Peterson was asked what teams catch his eye. Among the many teams that he would fit on, he pointed to the three playoff squads.

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson wants to play on a team that gives him a chance for jewelry, which includes the Bengals. 🎧 https://t.co/6z3LeCZ05n pic.twitter.com/MUETNNkWsn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

“Man, I really like what the Bengals have,” the eight-time Pro Bowler said. “They have a quarterback, they have a great establishment on the offensive side of the ball. I know Eli Apple’s gonna be their impending free agent coming up. I feel like I can come in there and help those guys, ’cause obviously, you’re gonna be going up against another high-quality quarterback in the playoffs almost each and every year against Patty Mahomes. You’re gonna need some quality cover guys that can keep those guys in check.”

After discussing what interests him about the Bengals, Peterson switched up the topic and talked about the Cowboys, a team that he has previously said was his dream to join, and the reigning NFC champions. “I like what they have going on. I love [Trevon] Diggs. I love what he brings to the table. I think he can use some guidance and some help along the way to help continue to flourish his career. Philly, I know they’re gonna have a couple guys they may be letting go here in a little bit.”

The Eagles are indeed likely to see either Darius Slay or James Bradberry move on from Philadelphia. Patrick Peterson still has some juice left in the tank and is eager to put it to use on a championship-level squad.