A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has released a surveillance video showing an interaction between him and the female hotel staffer in Phoenix who is also accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Talking to Steven Dial of FOX 4, Michael Irvin that the video will tell a clear story that will support his innocence and refute the said allegation.

“Michael Irvin told me “we used to say in football…the eye in the sky don’t tell no lie.” The Cowboys Hall of Famer says this video proves he didn’t sexually assault the woman. Irvin’s legal team says his interaction with the woman backs up his innocence. @FOX4”

Michael Irvin told me “we used to say in football…the eye in the sky don’t tell no lie.” The Cowboys Hall of Famer says this video proves he didn’t sexually assault the woman. Irvin’s legal team says his interaction with the woman backs up his innocence. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/RKu73DOKxR — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) March 14, 2023

The female staffer alleges Michael Irvin of ” inappropriate behavior, including unwanted touching and crude language,” per Scooby Axson of USA TODAY.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the video, Michael Irvin and the female staffer, who is referred to as “Ms. Doe” in a case filed in Arizona Superior Court, can be seen having what appears to be a harmless discussion in the hotel lobby. Irving is also seen touching her a couple of times on the elbow before the two parted ways. The video was captured by a surveillance camera on Feb. 5.

The incident would also be later known as a reason why Michael Irvin was removed from the broadcast teams of ESPN and the NFL Network for the airing of the Super Bowl 57 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, pulled his client’s $100 million lawsuit from a Texas federal court and refiled it in Arizona.