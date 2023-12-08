When Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy came back from his appendix speaker, Dallas picked the perfect song for him to walk out to.

Leading up to their Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was forced to undergo emergency surgery. Upon McCarthy's return, the Cowboys made sure to give him an inspirational welcome back.

McCarthy was away from the team after undergoing appendix surgery. He returned to the facilities on Friday. When he walked in the door, Tony Pollard said 50 Cent's ‘Many Men' was blaring through the speakers, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

“It was a cool little embrace,” Pollard said.

While McCarthy's appendix wished chest pains on him, the head coach was able to quickly diagnose and fix the issue. Now back with the Cowboys, Dallas should have their head coach on the sidelines for a matchup against the Eagles.

If McCarthy's health was in a worse shape, he obviously wouldn't be coaching. But if it were up to him, it would be hard for McCarthy to miss out on an opportunity to face the Eagles. The Cowboys sit just one game back of Philadelphia and the NFC East lead with their 9-3 record. A win in Week 14 would leapfrog Dallas over the Eagles.

Mike McCarthy has gone 39-23 over his three years with the Cowboys. While they've made the playoffs back-to-back years, they've failed to reach the NFC Championship game. Dallas understands that their Week 14 matchup won't only play huge dividends on their playoff seeding but be a barometer of their true potential.

McCarthy just couldn't miss the high-powered matchup. The Cowboys will be wishing a tough outing on the Eagles.