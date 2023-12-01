Dak Prescott kept the Cowboys offense humming in their 41-35 win over Seattle, and Jerry Jones doesn't think he's ever been better

It didn't come easy, but as most fans and pundits expected, the Dallas Cowboys emerged with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be one of the most exciting mid-week games we've seen on the schedule so far this year. The Cowboys trailed heading into halftime and at the end of the 3rd quarter, but it was Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense that went punch for punch with Seattle and allowed Dallas to overcome the deficit and maintain their perfect home record this season.

Prescott was nearly flawless in the 41-35 win over Seattle, completing 29 of 41 attempts for 299 yards and three touchdowns, continuing a stretch of MVP-caliber play over the last six weeks. The way Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees it, Dak Prescott has never been better.

“Dak's playing the best,” Jones said after the game, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “He's getting better. In my mind, he's the best he's ever been.”

Jerry Jones has seen every single snap of Dak Prescott's career, so it's hard to argue with his assessment. And when you look at Dak's numbers over the last six weeks, there's simply no way you can. Since the last week of October, Dak Prescott has been lights out.

156-221, 70.6% completion, 1,901 yards, 21 total touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 5-1 record

This is as good of a six-week stretch as you'll find any quarterback to have, and it should be enough for Dak's MVP candidacy to not seem so fluky. Prescott's odds to win MVP jumped from 8-1 to 5-1 following the game, according to ESPN BET.

How Dak Prescott plays in Dallas' next three games will make or break his MVP case. With high-profile matchups upcoming against Philadelphia, Buffalo, and Miami the next three weeks, Dak could very well find himself with the best MVP odds in the league by Christmas Day.