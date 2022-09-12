Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy is desperately searching for answers at QB amid Dak Prescott’s injury

The Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback conundrum on their hands, and Mike McCarthy is going to explore every possible option to fix it. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury during the season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, the Cowboys were left scrambling. Cooper Rush served capably as a backup in Prescott’s stead, but he doesn’t inspire much confidence going forwards.

During a media address on Monday, via Jane Slater, McCarthy revealed that he’s got a list of every quarterback who could potentially replace Prescott with him, indicating big changes could be on the horizon in Dallas.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says he's got a list of every quarterback available in the league with him right now. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 12, 2022

Despite Jerry Jones stating that he has confidence in Rush’s ability to lead the Cowboys to wins in the short term, it seems McCarthy doesn’t share that sentiment. The Cowboys’ head coach appears desperate to find an experienced signal caller to step in and replace Prescott, rather than let Rush handle first-team duties for the “several” weeks Prescott is expected to be sidelined.

It’s unclear who specifically McCarthy has in mind, but there are some notable quarterbacks who could be viable starting options until Prescott returns. Jimmy Garoppolo, of course, comes to mind, having restructured his contract in order to serve as the 49ers’ backup after months of trade speculation linking him with a move away.

Whether the Cowboys are willing to part ways with assets in order to find a replacement for Prescott also remains to be seen, but McCarthy’s comments certainly make it seem as if the team is willing to make a splash in order to save their season.

Prescott will undergo surgery on his injured hand. Rush is the only other quarterback on the Cowboys’ depth chart, meaning there will almost certainly be some sort of roster move at the position on the way. Rush was actually waived by the Cowboys during 53-man roster cuts, but signed back after the team placed players on IR. He was not claimed off waivers during that time.