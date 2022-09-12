Cowboys’ Jerry Jones drops bold Cooper Rush take after Dak Prescott’s injury

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a brutal blow on Sunday night when Dak Prescott sustained a hand injury late in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Prescott set for surgery, the Cowboys figure to deploy Cooper Rush at quarterback, barring a trade or signing. While that won’t have Cowboys fans feeling very optimistic, Jerry Jones seems to think the backup quarterback is capable of getting the job done.

Via Jori Epstein of USA Today, Jones pledged faith in Rush with some sanguine remarks about Rush’s ability to lead the Cowboys, but unfortunately, he won’t be fooling anyone with his comments.

Jerry Jones told me Cowboys believe Cooper Rush "can play at a level that we can win." "We (don't) have to alter the offense," Jerry said. "Continuity, that’s the main reason he won the job. Just count on him. He threw a couple good balls out there."https://t.co/orKtYpB3gD — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 12, 2022

“We don’t have to alter the offense,” said Jones of Cooper Rush. “Continuity. That’s the main reason he won the job. Just count on him. He threw a couple good balls out there.” He also added that he believes Rush can play at a high enough level to help the Cowboys pick up some wins in Prescott’s absence.

Prescott is undergoing surgery to repair his hand on Monday. A more specific timetable for his return will be provided after the procedure, but he’s expected to miss “several” weeks following Sunday night’s injury update.

Rush replaced Prescott in the fourth quarter after Dak sustained the hand injury that ended his night. Rush attempted 13 passes, completing 7 for a total of 64 yards. That short sample was apparently enough to impress Jones, who doesn’t seem to think the Cowboys require any sweeping changes in order to stay afloat in Prescott’s stead.

While a trade would make a ton of sense for the Cowboys, especially with Jimmy Garoppolo biding his time on the Niners’ bench, Jerry Jones may opt to stick to his guns and let Rush handle first-team snaps for the time being. Rush has started one game in his NFL career and has made a total of 11 regular season appearances throughout five years.