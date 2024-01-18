Cowboys' Mike McCarthy keeps it real after returning for 2024 season

Dallas suffers another disappointing postseason appearance after losing to the Packers at home.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media Thursday after it was reported and announced that he would remain under the helm after speculation was arisen following the ugly loss in the wild card round to the Green Bay Packers. Despite the defeat, McCarthy said to reporters that he is “confident in the direction” that the team is moving in according to Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

“I’ve never talked about players’ contracts, coaches’ contracts. I’m not going to start today,” McCarthy said. “I will say I’m very confident in the direction. I like where we are moving forward, I’m very confident where I am.”

McCarthy revealed to the public that himself and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a meeting with each other that lasted over three hours long. They would go over a numerous amount of topics regarding the team, one of them being about the playoff loss last weekend which puts another mark in the team's disappointing postseason appearances.

“It was a long meeting, I think we went probably a little past three hours, we talked about a number of topics, the first topic was obviously the disappointment of the ending of the season,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy stressed that Cowboys didn't play to their standard

While a Cowboys loss would always lead to the disappointment of the fans, the way the team performed was surprising in itself. First of all, the game was at AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys have won the last 12 games even dating back to the season prior. Second, Dallas was down 27-7 at halftime, making a possible comeback virtually impossible as it would be too big of a hole to claw back from.

With the team being known for performing well in the regular season and blowing it during the playoffs, last weekend was an exact representation of their collapse. McCarthy said to the media Thursday that the Packers “played to their standard” and they did not.

“One team played to their standard and the other didn’t. Unfortunately, we didn’t. So I’m very disappointed in our performance, just not playing to our standard,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy vouches for Dak Prescott

Some people were certain that McCarthy, who previously coached the Packers and won a Super Bowl with them in 2010, would be fired for the various big losses, but Jones has kept him along for the ride. The other big question mark has also been placed on quarterback Dak Prescott who has the narrative of being unable to win the big game.

However, McCarthy during his media availability vouched for the 30-year old signal-caller, saying that he “believes” in him and that he is “part of the solution moving forward” according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: “I believe in Dak Prescott.” Believes he is the answer. Called him “part of the solution moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/MsWfnImEkW — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 18, 2024

Prescott has been in the MVP conversation this season as he threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on the year. While those statistics look great, the Mississippi State product said that it's about getting victories in the postseason according to Todd Archer of ESPN.