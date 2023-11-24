Cowboys QB Dak Prescott explained how the team was able to sneak turkey legs into the Salvation Army bucket during Commanders game

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are having a lot of fun these days. Playing well and winning, which do not always go hand-in-hand, tends to have that effect. They made the most out of their Thanksgiving afternoon game versus the visiting Washington Commanders, capping off a 45-10 annihilation with some turkey legs.

No, they were not gifted to the team after the victory. The Cowboys hid them in the Salvation Army bucket and waited for the right opportunity to engage in some Turkey Day shenanigans. A KaVontae Turpin fourth-quarter touchdown signaled to the players that it was time to eat. Prescott, Turpin and a few others took out the stashed food from the bucket.

After the game, the veteran quarterback explained how this unusual plan came together.

“Team effort, team idea,” he said, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “We talked about as probably a two, three-day long process of whether it'd be a 15-yard penalty and whether coach {Mike McCarthy} would accept it…I actually go talk to coach before every game and sure enough I caught him talking to {owner Jerry Jones} and so I mentioned it. Of course, Jerry liked it so yeah.”

After Prescott got approval, it was a just matter of when to retrieve the turkey legs. He believed it could only happen once Dallas secured a comfortable lead late in the game. The two-time Pro Bowl selection considered busting out the Thanksgiving celebration when he found CeeDee Lamb for a 15-yard touchdown but opted to wait for the Turpin score.

Some people will criticize the Cowboys for being too brazen (they chomped on the turkey from the sidelines before time expired), especially considering they were playing a subpar team. Though, perhaps a little amusement during the holiday season should be encouraged.