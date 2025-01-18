The Dallas Cowboys have positional needs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, while Ashton Jeanty is a popular name for the Cowboys to pick, it's not what The Athletic thinks. They believe the franchise will give wide receiver CeeDee Lamb another running mate.

They believe Dallas will select Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III with the No. 12 overall pick. It gives quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon to throw the ball. Furthermore, Burden III is a great receiver at all three levels but is fantastic with the ball in his hands. Receivers gaining yards after the catch is such a commodity in the NFL.

However, this draft raises questions about why the Cowboys wouldn't go for a running back. After all, Jerry Jones missed out on the Derrick Henry sweepstakes last offseason. After Jones said that Henry cost too much money, he ended up signing with the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year, $16 million contract.

He ended up rushing for 1,921 yards, and 16 touchdowns. However, the Dallas management wants a young guy for a skill position. Still, not going for Jeanty raises a plethora of questions.

Why would the Cowboys select Luther Burden III over Ashton Jeanty?

Yes, Lamb needs some extra support and needs a WR2. However, establishing a run game is crucial for any team's success. Look at the top teams in the NFL playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles, Ravens, and Detroit Lions all have established running games. While some of those teams have superstars at running back, it makes that much of a difference.

While Jeanty might not be like Saquon Barkley or Henry in his first season, he presents plenty of upside. He led the entire country in rushing yards and touchdowns. Jeanty helped Boise State get to the Fiesta Bowl, where they lost to Penn State. Regardless, it was an impressive feat.

Not to mention, Jeanty was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Many people believed that he deserved to win the Heisman over Travis Hunter. Regardless, the numbers and his impact transcends doubts about his size, lack of receptions, and other things.

Regardless, there's plenty of time before the NFL Draft is underway. Still, if Dallas selects Burden III, they'll land a terrific receiver and one of the best in the class. However, passing up on a running back like Jeanty could be the thorn in the Cowboys' side for next season.

After letting Tony Pollard walk in free agency, this might be a chance at redemption for the franchise.