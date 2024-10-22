The Dallas Cowboys are not having the 2024 season of their dreams. Dallas is 3-3 coming off their bye week, still recovering from being blown out 47-9 by the Lions on Jerry Jones' birthday. One ongoing problem in Dallas is the lack of a consistent running game. Despite this, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still glad that they didn't sign Derrick Henry this offseason.

That's right. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubled down again on the decision to not sign Derrick Henry in free agency this offseason.

“Derrick is having a career year. I don’t know if he’d be having a career year in our situation,” Jones said on Monday, per Ari Meirov. “We don’t run that type of offense at all… Derrick didn’t fit, principally due to managing the cap.”

This is not the first time that Jones has addressed this Henry question this season. Jones originally doubled down on not signing Henry after he pounded the Cowboys in Week 3.

Henry is having a career year. King Henry has logged 134 carries for 873 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through seven games. This has Henry on an absolutely ridiculous pace that could see him approach his electric 2020 season in production.

The Cowboys may not run a Derrick Henry-friendly scheme right now. But if they had signed him in free agency, they definitely would have made an adjustment for the superstar running back.

Sadly, Cowboys fans are left imagining what could have been.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons gets key injury update ahead of important 49ers showdown

If the Cowboys want to rescue their season, they will need Micah Parsons to return from injury.

Parsons has missed two games for the Cowboys after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 4. This is the longest absence of his career.

Parsons got a key injury update on Monday that should give Cowboys fans some hope that he can return soon.

“It's still in the air, obviously there’s more than just me, I got to clear it with Britt, the coaches, the head coach,” Parsons said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “They want to make sure obviously there’s so many more games left and I come back for the best results. Sometimes its not always the players it’s the people the higher paid grade (that make the decision).”

Parsons is nowhere near the statistical standard he is known for since joining the NFL in 2021. He has logged at least 13 sacks in each of his first three season in the league. However, Parsons only has one sack and 14 total tackles so far this season.

Getting Parsons back would be absolutely huge for a Cowboys team that is also down DeMarcus Lawrence and Marshawn Kneeland at defensive end.

Cowboys fans will especially want him back ahead of a crucial Week 8 matchup against the 49ers.